Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) and Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Head-To-Head Survey

Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) and Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Touchpoint Group and Clearfield, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchpoint Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Clearfield 0 0 2 0 3.00

Clearfield has a consensus price target of $36.50, indicating a potential downside of 14.18%. Given Clearfield’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clearfield is more favorable than Touchpoint Group.

Risk and Volatility

Touchpoint Group has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearfield has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Clearfield shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Touchpoint Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Clearfield shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Touchpoint Group and Clearfield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchpoint Group -753.64% -664.48% -131.80% Clearfield 11.67% 15.19% 13.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Touchpoint Group and Clearfield’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Touchpoint Group $170,000.00 25.51 -$3.55 million N/A N/A Clearfield $93.07 million 6.28 $7.29 million $0.53 80.25

Clearfield has higher revenue and earnings than Touchpoint Group.

Summary

Clearfield beats Touchpoint Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Touchpoint Group Company Profile

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and supplies a fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business. Its fan engagement platform also brings users closer to the action by enabling them to engage with clubs, favorite players, peers, and relevant brands through various features, including live streaming, access to limited edition merchandise, gamification, user rewards, third party branded offers, credit cards, and associated benefits. The company was formerly known as One Horizon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. in September 2019. Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures. It also provides WaveSmart, which are optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and outdoor cabinet and fiber active cabinet products. In addition, the company offers StreetSmart, a portfolio of fiber management products; FieldShield, a fiber pathway and protection method for reducing the cost of broadband deployment; and YOURx platform that consists of hardened terminals, test access points, and various drop cable options for portions of the access network across various fiber drop cable media. Further, it provides CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures, including CraftSmart Fiber Protection Pedestals and CraftSmart Fiber Protection Vaults integrated solutions optimized to house FieldSmart products at the last mile access point of the network in above-grade or below-grade installations. Additionally, the company offers fiber and copper assemblies with an industry-standard or customer-specified configuration; and designs and manufactures custom solutions for in-the-box and network connectivity assemblies specific to that customer's product line. It provides its fiber to anywhere platform for various incumbent local exchange carriers, competitive local exchange carriers, wireless operators, and MSO/cable TV companies, as well as the utility/municipality, enterprise, and data center markets. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

