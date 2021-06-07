Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,200 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 532.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $68.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $68.98.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

