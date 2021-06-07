Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,064 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 6.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

SBSW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

SBSW opened at $19.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $20.68.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.