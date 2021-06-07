The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $139.82 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

