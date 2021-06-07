Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 6,426 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 68.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $56.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.38. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

