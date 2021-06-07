Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 5,800 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 43.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 222,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares during the period. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $49.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.49. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,478 shares of company stock worth $2,110,298. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.