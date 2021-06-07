ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 553.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 40,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of ARKF stock opened at $49.49 on Monday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80.

