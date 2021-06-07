Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells 1,892 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total value of $277,915.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,302,984.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:BILL opened at $148.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.07 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -181.07 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,932,000 after purchasing an additional 83,769 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after purchasing an additional 392,535 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Bill.com by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after buying an additional 1,765,853 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,414,000 after buying an additional 52,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM International IV Ltd purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,917,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.71.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

