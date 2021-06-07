Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in A10 Networks by 886.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 117,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 105,434 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in A10 Networks by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $32,645.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,989.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,332 shares of company stock valued at $97,724. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

ATEN opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $773.36 million, a P/E ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.32. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $11.86.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

