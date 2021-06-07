Atria Investments LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 708,954.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PUK. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $42.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.