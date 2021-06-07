Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Douglas M. Shipley Sells 5,617 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $92,680.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,246,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,570,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $19.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $470.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. Analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEGH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 849.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

