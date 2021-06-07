Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,900,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,136 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22.5% during the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 87 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,206.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,275.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,437.13 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

