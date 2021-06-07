MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report $330.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $331.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $329.60 million. MSA Safety reported sales of $314.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $164,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,279.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 265,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,713,000 after buying an additional 24,264 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after buying an additional 69,333 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter worth $1,053,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,692,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $171.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.49. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $102.15 and a 52-week high of $172.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

