Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells $147,845.60 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) insider Donald C. Manning sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $147,845.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $60.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $40.96 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.69.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,203,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,854,000 after purchasing an additional 438,448 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $13,925,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,963,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,513,000 after acquiring an additional 204,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $12,834,000.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

