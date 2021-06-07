Brokerages Expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. Agile Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Agile Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,013.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 112,500 shares of company stock valued at $206,773 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after acquiring an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 112,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.