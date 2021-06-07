Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Sells $46,000.00 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,809,466. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TRHC opened at $42.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.94. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,610,000 after acquiring an additional 214,080 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,442,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,909 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,742 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 428,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,811,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.18.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

