Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Receives $5.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.20.

XEBEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities cut Xebec Adsorption to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

XEBEF opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

