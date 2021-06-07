Jennison Associates LLC Has $5.21 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 217.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in Moody’s by 33.9% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 3,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 16.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in Moody’s by 9.7% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 29.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCO. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

Moody’s stock opened at $335.65 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $340.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $6,980,658 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

