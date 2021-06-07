State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,971,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 438.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $199.65 on Monday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.56 and a 1-year high of $258.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.22 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

