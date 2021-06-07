State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases Shares of 80,000 EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.11% of EPR Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in EPR Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

NYSE EPR opened at $52.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.85. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.29.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

