State of Tennessee Treasury Department Invests $3.44 Million in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,706 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.65.

Lumentum stock opened at $81.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The business had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

