HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 192,656 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,656 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJN. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 11,937 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 272,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 38,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000.

NYSEARCA BSJN opened at $25.38 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $25.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36.

