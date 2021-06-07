Jennison Associates LLC Has $8.72 Million Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 440,196 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $8,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $23.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.61. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

