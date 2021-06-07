Jennison Associates LLC Takes $10.32 Million Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Ralph Lauren as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,911 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,953 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,347,000 after purchasing an additional 901,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at $61,911,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 615,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,861,000 after acquiring an additional 442,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $120.77 on Monday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -71.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.88.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.35.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,003 shares of company stock worth $2,528,962. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

