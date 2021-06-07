Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.24% of The Howard Hughes worth $12,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HHC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in The Howard Hughes by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,855,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $43,367,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $17,453,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in The Howard Hughes by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 526,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,745,000 after purchasing an additional 198,687 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,609,000 after acquiring an additional 152,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Allen J. Model bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,297.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHC opened at $107.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.81. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $113.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.13 million. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.88) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

