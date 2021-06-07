Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $369,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dohj LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Veeva Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VEEV. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.65.

VEEV opened at $288.29 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.00 and a 12 month high of $325.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.85. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 122.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $600,738.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,466.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,937,024. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

