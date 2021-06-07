1,369,705 Shares in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,369,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,779,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRSA. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Acquisition by 1,005.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 14,876 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crescent Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in Crescent Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Crescent Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,612,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crescent Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ CRSA opened at $10.13 on Monday. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09.

CRSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

About Crescent Acquisition

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.