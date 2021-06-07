Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $386,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 35.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,481 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,734,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 279.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.52. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $18.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

