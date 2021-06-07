Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $781,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 29.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE NVO opened at $80.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $82.23.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

