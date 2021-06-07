Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 67,756 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,756 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 51.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $35.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.92. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.03.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.19.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

