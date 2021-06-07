Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $8.15 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 161,555 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM opened at $382.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $371.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.35.

In related news, COO Quentin S. Blackford sold 7,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,708,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.11, for a total transaction of $1,392,801.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,857 shares of company stock valued at $16,533,912 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

