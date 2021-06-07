Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 398.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,814,000 after purchasing an additional 318,521 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,130 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

ROP stock opened at $451.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.46.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

