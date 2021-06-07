Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 30,479 WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,332,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 89.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 33.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 stock opened at $244.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94 and a beta of -0.24. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $183.55 and a 52 week high of $333.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.09.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WDFC shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

