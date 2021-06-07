Analysts Anticipate Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Civeo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Civeo posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.14). Civeo had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 0.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.96 and a beta of 3.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Civeo has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $20.67.

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 11,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $209,876.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,932. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 378,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Civeo in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Civeo in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 60.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

