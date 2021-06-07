Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stake Trimmed by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WWW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $32,201,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,679,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $396,242,000 after purchasing an additional 297,172 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 812,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,389,000 after purchasing an additional 93,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,973,000 after purchasing an additional 92,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth about $3,282,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $34.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $211,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,888.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,637. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

