Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 442,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,035,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.87% of Green Brick Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after buying an additional 821,247 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,641,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $32,161,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,815,000 after acquiring an additional 33,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 384,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 118,870 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.68 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRBK. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, Director Harry Brandler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Farris purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,200 shares of company stock worth $545,766 over the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

