Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,778 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $10,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRC. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,822,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 69.0% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,960,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 45.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FRC opened at $195.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.25. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $100.38 and a 52-week high of $195.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.25.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

