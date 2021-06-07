Forsta AP Fonden Has $541,000 Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $28.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.68. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

