Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 90.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $249.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.82. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

