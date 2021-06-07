Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,610,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,613,000 after acquiring an additional 34,171 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,143,000 after buying an additional 392,325 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,437,000 after buying an additional 206,692 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 869,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,213,000 after buying an additional 63,081 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,945,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOH. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

NYSE MOH opened at $249.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.82. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.40 and a 12 month high of $273.01. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

