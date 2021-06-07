Insider Buying: Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Director Purchases $85,250.00 in Stock

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at $645,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.73. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $966.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.68.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zogenix by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,922,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,097,000 after acquiring an additional 248,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zogenix by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,136,000 after acquiring an additional 578,391 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Zogenix by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,712,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,955,000 after acquiring an additional 697,316 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Zogenix by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,972,000 after acquiring an additional 543,726 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Zogenix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,781,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,769,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the period.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

