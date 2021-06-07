Insider Selling: Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Sells $58,591.14 in Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Paul Kim sold 789 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $58,591.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,617,472.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Paul Kim sold 461 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $32,887.74.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $755,512.52.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $81,670.05.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $73.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.56. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $189.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The company had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

FLGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

