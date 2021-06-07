Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) VP Sells $73,939.32 in Stock

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
AIMC stock opened at $64.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.55. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $68.07.
Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.
Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).
