Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) VP Sells $73,939.32 in Stock

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AIMC stock opened at $64.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.55. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $68.07.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.