Contrasting AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) and Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP)

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) and Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AMMO and Wrap Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMMO $4.57 million 99.55 N/A N/A N/A Wrap Technologies $3.94 million 77.44 -$12.58 million ($0.37) -21.73

AMMO has higher revenue and earnings than Wrap Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AMMO and Wrap Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMMO 0 0 2 0 3.00 Wrap Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

AMMO currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.61%. Wrap Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 133.21%. Given Wrap Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wrap Technologies is more favorable than AMMO.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.1% of AMMO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 54.5% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

AMMO has a beta of -0.69, suggesting that its share price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AMMO and Wrap Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMMO N/A -30.03% -14.75% Wrap Technologies -326.52% -36.22% -34.27%

Summary

AMMO beats Wrap Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms. It also provides Jesse James ammunition, a jacketed hollow point projectile for self-defense; and Jeff Rann's ammunition for game hunting. In addition, the company offers hard armor piercing incendiary rounds; and ammunition casings for pistol ammunition through large rifle ammunition. The company offers its products to sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, and law enforcement and military agencies. Ammo, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

