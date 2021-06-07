Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $3.98 Million in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 121,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,736,000 after buying an additional 597,691 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,429,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 349,845 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,249,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,813,000 after purchasing an additional 136,541 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,059,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 734,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after purchasing an additional 45,953 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $40.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.66. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. Analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

