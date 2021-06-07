Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $86.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.29. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

