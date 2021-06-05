Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives $22.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on CURLF shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $23.00 to $32.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

OTCMKTS CURLF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 347,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,867. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40. Curaleaf has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $18.38.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.