Brokerages Set iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target at $19.98

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.98.

IQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CLSA raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after buying an additional 176,795 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,119,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,569,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth $674,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth $70,264,000. 37.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQ traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,488,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,837,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. iQIYI has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

