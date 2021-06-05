Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to announce $14.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.50 million and the highest is $15.50 million. Sequans Communications posted sales of $12.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year sales of $65.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $70.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $101.53 million, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $114.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million.

SQNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of SQNS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.48. 302,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,090. The company has a market cap of $194.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.81. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

