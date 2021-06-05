Zano Price Tops $2.41 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. In the last seven days, Zano has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for $2.41 or 0.00006689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $25.75 million and $203,966.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zano Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,700,065 coins and its circulating supply is 10,670,565 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

